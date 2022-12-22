Thursday, December 22, 2022
Auto Draft
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a fatal police shooting in Carlisle is progressing well

The IOPC received a mandatory referral from Cumbria Constabulary following the incident on Borland Avenue, in the Botcherby area, on Monday (19 December) in which a 40-year-old man died.

Shortly after 3.30pm, officers were called to a domestic property where it was reported a man was making threats to kill and young children were present. Armed and unarmed officers entered the property. Initial accounts report that once inside, they identified a possible imminent threat to a child and two armed officers discharged their weapons.

The man suffered injuries to his head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.15pm. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Investigators attended the scene and police post-incident procedures. They have obtained initial accounts from 11 officers and have begun the process of reviewing evidence, including body-worn video showing events inside the property.

A post-mortem took place yesterday (20 December).

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those affected. While police shootings are, thankfully, rare it is understandable that people will be concerned by recent events.

“This was an isolated incident and our independent investigation will be thorough to ensure we understand the circumstances that have led to a man losing his life.

“We have met with the man’s family to explain our role and will be updating them as the investigation progresses.”

