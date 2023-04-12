The structure – still known to many as ‘Strangeways’ – is one of the country’s largest high security, category A men’s prisons.

Specialist negotiators are currently on the scene with emergency services.

Members of the public should avoid the area, according to police, but there is no wider threat to the public.

An Inmate Has Been Spotted On The Roof Of Manchester’s Strangeways

The jail, located north of Manchester city center, has a capacity of over 1,200 inmates and was rebuilt in the aftermath of the infamous Strangeways riot in April 1990, the largest disturbance in prison service history.

“At around 4:30pm on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, officers were called to a concern for the welfare of a man on Southall Street,” a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said.

“Southall Street road closures will remain in effect until further notice.” The general public is advised to avoid the area.

“It is believed that there is no greater threat to the public.”