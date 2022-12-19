An inquest has determined that the four boys who died after falling into a freezing cold lake in Solihull last week drowned

Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, were killed, as were their cousin Thomas Stewart, eleven, and another boy, Jack Johnson, ten, who rushed to assist the trio.

On December 11, the boys were rescued from the water at Babbs Mill Park near Birmingham.

The inquest heard on Monday that they were in the water for more than 20 minutes after the emergency services were called for the first time.

Three of the boys were rescued after 22 minutes, and the fourth was rescued seven minutes later.

Birmingham and Solihull coroner Louise Hunt said the families of the boys had her sincere condolences, adding that it was a “devastating tragedy”.

Ms Hunt stated that it is difficult to comprehend the anguish felt by the boys’ relatives.

In July, a full inquest into all four deaths will be held.