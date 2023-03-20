Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

An inquest heard that a 31-year-old man died in hospital after being restrained by police at a social club

by uknip247

On August 12, 2022, police were called to reports of a man “allegedly acting aggressively,” according to the Essex coroner’s court.

Scott Taylor died as a result of multi-organ failure and rhabdomyolysis, according to the preliminary cause of death.

As a secondary cause of death, complications from cocaine use “which involved physical exertion and prone restraint” were identified.

‘Mental well-being’
Following the incident at Winston Social Club on Northumberland Avenue in Basildon’s Laindon district, Essex Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC stated that officers transported Mr Taylor to Basildon University Hospital due to a delay in obtaining an ambulance.

“Our investigation will look at the officers’ use of force by restraining him with handcuffs and leg restraints; their duty of care provided to him, including consideration of mental health; and the decision to take him to hospital in a police vehicle,” inspectors said in October.

The inquest, which heard he was restrained by staff at the social club, began on Monday at Chelmsford Crown Court and was adjourned to a later date.

