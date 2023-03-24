An inquest heard that two young boys were strangled at their home and their mother was discovered dead on the same property

The bodies of Nadja de Jager, 47, and her sons Alexander, 9, and Maximus, 7, were discovered on March 9 after police forced entry into their Belvedere home.

Post-mortem examinations revealed that the boys were strangled, while their mother is believed to have committed suicide.

On Friday morning, an inquest into all three deaths was opened and adjourned during a five-minute hearing at Croydon Coroner’s Court.

They were discovered dead at the scene around 11.50 a.m. after concerns were raised about their well-being.

Both boys were discovered in an upstairs bedroom of the Mayfield Road property, according to Detective Inspector Oliver Stride of the Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime command.

He stated that Maximus was on the bed and Alexander was on the floor next to it.

He went on to say that the boys’ bodies were identified by the boys’ father, whose name was not given.

Alexander and Maximus were described as “model students” and “each other’s best friend” by their school in a tribute at the time.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that two of our pupils, Alexander and Maximus De Jager, died at home this week,” a spokesperson for Belvedere Infant and Junior School said in a tribute.

“Alex and Max were truly wonderful members of our school community, and we will remember and love them.”

“They were loving and caring boys with a strong desire to learn.”

“Both were model students, and it was clear that they were best friends.”

“They will be sorely missed by students and staff alike, and will live on in our hearts at Belvedere.”

“During this difficult time, our hearts go out to the family and their friends.”

The Metropolitan Police said at the time that detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Sarah Ormond-Walshe, senior coroner for South London, stated at the hearing, “There is a police investigation in relation to all three deaths.” The proceedings in this case have been essentially postponed.”

It is expected to be completed in six months.

Following that, it will be decided whether a full inquest is required.

If you need to talk to someone, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time of day or night.