Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, 14, died in August after entering a Dover fairground before it opened.

Mackenzie, a resident of Deal, was trapped and killed on one of the rides.

An inquest into his death was scheduled to conclude on Monday, but the coroner, Katrina Hepburn, postponed it until she could obtain “all of the information.”

Following the conclusion of the inquest, a Prevention of Future Deaths (PFD) report could be issued.

Before the fairground in Pencester Gardens opened to the public, the teenagers used trampolines and dodgems.

Ms Hepburn stated that Mackenzie and his friends had access to the ride after hours, which had “tragic consequences.”

“Looking at the fencing of this ride and questions about access to this location for these teenagers on that morning, I believe there is missing evidence,” she said.

“Mackenzie was trapped in a fairground ride, but I don’t have any evidence about how that location was fenced and monitored at that time of day.”

Ms Hepburn stated that she desired “all the evidence” in order to address PFD issues if they arose. She stated that she would seek a statement from the ride’s operator, Luke Shufflebottom, outlining how the ride was shut down, reopened, and left in the interim.

Further inquiries will be made with Dover District Council, the land’s owner.

“I want to make sure everything is ready before we go,” Ms Hepburn explained. It is not certain that I will issue a PFD report, but I must do so where I believe there is a risk of the same thing happening again, so I must ensure that there is sufficient evidence to make a decision.”

The inquest has been rescheduled for a later date.