Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Major Search And Recovery Operation Is Still Underway In The Sea Off The Coast Of Kent After A Boat Carrying Asylum Seekers Capsized
Home BREAKING An inquest into the deaths of four men two Afghans and two Senegalese who died in the English Channel has begun in Kent

An inquest into the deaths of four men two Afghans and two Senegalese who died in the English Channel has begun in Kent

by @uknip247

The four asylum seekers who died at sea last week were in a dinghy that was “wholly unsuitable” for the crossing from France to the UK.

Efforts to identify those who died off the coast of Kent continue, and as a result, they could not be named at an inquest that began this morning.

They were, however, all confirmed to be men – two Afghans and two Senegalese.

Katrina Hepburn, area coroner for Central and South East Kent, officially opened the inquest at Maidstone’s County Hall. She then suspended it due to Kent Police’s ongoing criminal investigation.

Det Insp Ross Gurden confirmed in a written report for the hearing that the four victims’ identities were unknown at the time, but that efforts were being made to identify them. This includes attempting to recover data from their water-damaged phones.

He confirmed that the tragedy occurred within UK territorial waters.

HM Coastguard notified Kent Police of the search and rescue operation at 3.42 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14.

A dinghy capsized in the Channel off the coast of Romney Marsh, but the rescue effort, which included 14 boats, four helicopters, and a fixed-wing plane, saved 39 lives.

The survivors were transported to Dover’s asylum seeker reception centre and given medical attention.

According to DI Gurden: “The victims were in a large rubber dinghy with an outboard motor, which was completely inadequate for the crossing.

“Four bodies were recovered from the water.”

Three people were rescued by Dover or Dungeness lifeboats.

One was flown to Ashford’s William Harvey Hospital.

Doctors certified all of them dead between 6.22 and 11.24 a.m. that morning.

On Monday, post-mortem examinations were performed, and the preliminary cause of death was determined to be drowning.

DI Gurden confirmed that Kent Police had launched a criminal investigation and were in contact with foreign law enforcement agencies.

A Major Search And Recovery Operation Is Still Underway In The Sea Off The Coast Of Kent After A Boat Carrying Asylum Seekers Capsized

A Major Search And Recovery Operation Is Still Underway In The Sea Off The Coast Of Kent After A Boat Carrying Asylum Seekers Capsized

He stated that personal paperwork and mobile phones belonging to the victims had been discovered but had been damaged by seawater.

Ms. Hepburn stated: “I am convinced that this case falls under my jurisdiction and that the circumstances should be investigated.

A Major Search And Recovery Operation Is Still Underway In The Sea Off The Coast Of Kent After A Boat Carrying Asylum Seekers Capsized

A Major Search And Recovery Operation Is Still Underway In The Sea Off The Coast Of Kent After A Boat Carrying Asylum Seekers Capsized

“I have opened the inquest but have suspended it because criminal charges may be brought.”

She stated that this would be reviewed after police provided updates.

 

A Major Search And Recovery Operation Is Still Underway In The Sea Off The Coast Of Kent After A Boat Carrying Asylum Seekers Capsized

A Major Search And Recovery Operation Is Still Underway In The Sea Off The Coast Of Kent After A Boat Carrying Asylum Seekers Capsized

Another four people are believed to be missing as a result of the tragedy, which occurred 13 months after 32 more lives were lost at sea.

Men, women, and children from Senegal, Afghanistan, India, and Iraq were among those on board the sunken boat.

On December 16, the search was called off.

Ibrahima Bah, 19, of no fixed address, appeared in Folkestone Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with piloting the stricken boat.

He pleaded not guilty to facilitating attempted illegal entry into the UK and was remanded in custody to appear in court on January 16 at Canterbury Crown Court.

RELATED ARTICLES

Teenager charged with brutual murder in Sittingbourne

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely...

Firefighters rescued two adults and two children from a house fire on...

A man and woman who conspired to shoot her previous partner in...

Airlines are facing millions of pounds in additional fuel costs as they...

Two men have been charged with a public order offence in connection...

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, aged in his...

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the M20

Fatal collision closes section of the M20 smart motorway for over 15...

A Norwich man has been convicted of murdering his friend

A retained Watch Manager is retiring on Christmas Eve after serving the...

A woman who went missing after leaving a party last weekend has...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"