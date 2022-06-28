Dorset Police received a report of a woman’s sudden death in Gifle View, Thornford, at 6.03am on Tuesday 28 June 2022.

Officers and the ambulance service responded, and the bodies of a man and a woman in their 70s were discovered on the property.

An investigation, led by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), is underway to determine the full circumstances of both deaths.

The man’s family has been notified. The search for the woman’s next of kin is still ongoing. The man and the woman knew each other. The coroner has been notified as well.

“This is a very sad incident,” MCIT Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour said. “We are doing everything we can to support the man’s family.”

Officers are conducting investigations to determine what happened, and a cordon has been erected to allow for an examination of the scene.

It is not believed that anyone else was involved in the incident at this time, and investigations will continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

I’m asking anyone with information that could help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area, and we would encourage anyone with concerns or information to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via the website www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting occurrence number 55220103076. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.