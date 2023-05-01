Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING An investigation has been launched after a man was left critically ill following an assault in Bromley

An investigation has been launched after a man was left critically ill following an assault in Bromley

by uknip247
An Investigation Has Been Launched After A Man Was Left Critically Ill Following An Assault In Bromley



Police were called at 9.43pm on Saturday, 29 April to Manor Road, Beckenham, following reports that a man had been attacked.

A short time later, officers were informed that a 20-year-old man had presented at hospital with head injuries – he remains there in a critical condition. His family are aware.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH; he was taken into police custody and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing, led by the South Area Command Unit CID.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, video or images that could help police, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 8860/29 Apr.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The UK has evacuated 2197 people to safety from Sudan, in the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis

Emergency services called to reports of suspected body faced down in the water in Bermondsey East London

Dutch cops apprehend ‘Boris Johnson’ for drunk driving: Suspect carried a forged driver’s licence with the PM’s photo and birth date

A person has died after being hit by a train in North London this afternoon. British Transport Police officers were called to a casualty...

Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, has accused Leicestershire Police of giving the “green light” to internet trolls after she received a call...

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames...

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken...

Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

The recent cyberattack on Capita, the UK’s largest outsourcer, has prompted the Pensions Regulator to urge hundreds of pension funds to check whether their...

A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.