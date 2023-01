A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back in an attack in East London this evening (Thursday, January 19).

The attack occurred at around 4.14pm this afternoon on South Street in Romford, with Met Police officers and the London Ambulance Service rushing to the scene on the busy high street.

The 18-year-old man was slashed on the back.

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed that no one has been arrested in connection with the attack.