An Investigation Has Been Launched After The Body Of A Newborn Baby Was Discovered At A Recycling Centre In Waterbeach
An investigation has been launched after the body of a newborn baby was discovered at a recycling centre in Waterbeach

Officers were called to the site in Ely Road at noon yesterday (29 November) just after the discovery of the little boy was made.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch and are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances.

Detective Superintendent John Massey said: “This is an incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are in the process of trying to establish more details about what has happened.

“We would like to make a direct appeal to the baby boy’s mother to get in touch with us – it may be she needs medical care or is in a vulnerable situation.

“We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is urged to pass it to the force online via the Major Incident Public Portal. If anyone has immediate concerns for someone’s safety we would urge them to call 999.

