An investigation has been launched after two people in their 60s were discovered dead at a home in Essex’s coastal area

Police are investigating the ‘unexpected’ deaths after being called to a West Mersea address at 1.30pm on Easter Sunday.

The ambulance service expressed concern for their well-being, and their bodies were discovered inside.

Authorities investigating their deaths have not yet identified either person.

‘We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to concerns for the welfare of two people at a home in Victory Road, West Mersea, yesterday, Sunday 9 April, at about 1.30pm,’ said an Essex Police spokesman.

‘When officers arrived, they discovered two people in their 60s had died.

‘Their deaths were unexpected but not suspicious, and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.’