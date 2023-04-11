Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING An investigation has been launched after two people in their 60s were discovered dead at a home in Essex’s coastal area

An investigation has been launched after two people in their 60s were discovered dead at a home in Essex’s coastal area

by uknip247
An Investigation Has Been Launched After Two People In Their 60s Were Discovered Dead At A Home In Essex’s Coastal Area

Police are investigating the ‘unexpected’ deaths after being called to a West Mersea address at 1.30pm on Easter Sunday.

The ambulance service expressed concern for their well-being, and their bodies were discovered inside.

Authorities investigating their deaths have not yet identified either person.

‘We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to concerns for the welfare of two people at a home in Victory Road, West Mersea, yesterday, Sunday 9 April, at about 1.30pm,’ said an Essex Police spokesman.

‘When officers arrived, they discovered two people in their 60s had died.

‘Their deaths were unexpected but not suspicious, and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A number of people have been arrested in connection with ‘disorder and criminal damage at a shopping centre in Reading

Piers Braizer, the prime suspect in a brutal Isle of Wight murder for which he was later cleared, has been found dead

A man has been charged following the circulation of a video online

A video of British troops standing in a guard of honour for Ukrainian soldiers trained in the UK has surfaced online

A man has been stabbed on Platform 8 at Stratford Station

Detectives are seeking information after a man was stabbed in Haydock

Five elephants in the Sahel state of Chad have been killed by poachers

An officer has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police Service following the conclusion of an accelerated misconduct hearing

Man dies following a high-speed collision as IOPC investigation begins

Man arrested after explosion at a residential property: Three neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution

A 45-year-old man has sadly died following a collision involving a lorry on the A52 at Croft earlier today

Officers in Hampshire have renewed their appeal for any information to locate wanted man Sean Porter

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More