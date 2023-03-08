An investigation has been launched and a man charged with murder after the body of a woman was found at an address

Police were called at around 7.55am to reports that an assault had occurred the previous evening (Friday) in the Mill Hill area. A short time later the body of a woman was sadly found at an address on Primrose Terrace.

The woman can now be named as Charlotte Wilcock (pictured right), age 31 years, from Blackburn. Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers and we send them our deepest condolences at this truly awful time.

An investigation has been launched and a man, aged 30 and from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anthony Stinson, 30, of Queen Victoria Street, Blackburn, has been charged on Sunday evening with murder and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday).

Three more men – aged 32 and 24 from Blackburn and aged 31 from Clitheroe – were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have since been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Charlotte’s family, and we ask that their privacy be respected at this truly distressing and difficult time.

“A call came in to us on Saturday reporting an assault in the Mill Hill area and we found Charlotte’s body inside the address on Primrose Terrace a short time later. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation launched to find out exactly what occurred.

“A man has now been charged with causing Charlotte’s death, however our investigation is very much ongoing and we ask anybody who may have information to get in touch.”

You can call 101, quoting log 336 of March 4th. Alternatively you can report information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.