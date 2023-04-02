An investigation has been launched at Thames & Kennet Marina in Caversham

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that a 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body at a marina in Reading.

Officers were dispatched to the Thames and Kennet Marina shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a body in the water.

The woman’s death is being investigated as “unexplained,” but the police have confirmed that the man, from Caversham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently detained.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time,” Detective Inspector Richard Pickering said.

“A scene-watch is currently in place at the location and will remain in place for some time while our investigation continues.”