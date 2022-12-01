An investigation has been launched by gardaí (Irish police) after two bodies were found in County Monaghan

The bodies were found near the border on Thursday morning.

The body of a man, aged 60, was discovered in a house in a rural area while a second man died in a crash a short distance away shortly afterwards.

RTÉ reported that the deaths may be connected but that detectives were keeping an open mind in their inquiries.

Gardaí were called to a house in Knockreagh, Lower Broomfield, near Castleblayney at about 06:30 local time where they discovered the body of a man who they believe died violently.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on his body on Friday.

Shortly after his body was found gardaí were called to the scene of a crash a short distance away at Ballynacarry bridge.

A male pedestrian, aged in his late 30s died after he was hit by a car on the N53 road, Gardaí confirmed.

A post-mortem examination is also expected to be carried out on his remains on Friday.

On the Northern Ireland side of the border the Concession Road near Crossmaglen was closed due to the crash.

Gardaí said the the road on the southern side, the N53, has reopened.

They are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.