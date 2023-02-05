An investigation has been launched by police following a fatal road traffic collision in Kirkby last night, Friday 3rd February.

At 9.10pm, emergency services were called after reports of a Seat car colliding with an HGV near junction 6 on the southbound carriageway.

The driver and one of the passengers in the car, both men in their twenties from the Kirkby area, were pronounced dead at the scene after the collision.

They have yet to be officially identified. Their next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specially trained officers.

A third passenger, also in his twenties and from the Kirkby area, was injured in the collision and is currently being treated in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The HGV driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The M57 is currently closed in both directions to allow for further investigation.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the families of the two men who tragically died and the third man who was seriously injured as a result of last night’s collision,” Serious Collision Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said.

“An investigation is underway, but it is in its early stages.

“We are trying to establish the circumstances that led up to the collision and would ask anyone who was on the M57 between j6 and j7 around 9pm last night who saw anything significant or thinks they captured something on their dashcam to contact us.

“Investigative work will remain ongoing on the M57 for a considerable period of time and motorists are advised to avoid the area. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we work through this situation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 23000100453.