Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

An investigation has been launched following an incident at a football game in Flintshire in which a supporter has been seriously injured

by uknip247
Shortly after 5.30pm today (Saturday, April 8th), Police responded to reports of disorder among fans at the JD Cymru Premier fixture between Flint Town United and Caernarfon Town at the Essity Stadium in Flint.

A man who was seriously injured in the stadium during the incident has been taken to hospital in Aintree.

As a result of the disorder, the match was abandoned, and a large police presence remains in the area.

Officers from North Wales Police and the British Transport Police are also present at Flint Train Station to prevent any further disorder.

A 24-hour dispersal order is now in place in Flint town until 6.30pm tomorrow (Sunday, April 9th) covering the area outlined on the map below.

The order gives officers and PCSOs the power to disperse any groups gathering in the area to leave and not to return under Section 34 of the ASB Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Failure to comply with this dispersal order will result in arrest.

We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has information that could assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference A050936.

