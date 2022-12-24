An Investigation has been launched following fatal fire in South Norwood

Investigations into the cause have been launched following a fatal fire that took hold at a property in South London in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Police paramedics and four fire crews and engines were called to a flat on Selhurst Road just after midnight on Friday (December 23rd) into the early hours of Christmas eve where sadly a person was found deceased within in property after a blaze broke out.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, a person was declared deceased at the scene.

Specialist investigators from the London Fire Brigade have been called to assist officers from the Metropolitan police as a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched.

A crime scene has been established outside the property

The London Fire Brigade, the London, ambulance service, and Metropolitan Police have all been approached for comment

More to follow