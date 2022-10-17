Police were called at 10.59pm on Sunday, 16 October, to reports of a fight in Church Lane, E11.

Officers attended the location along with London Ambulance Service and found two injured men, both aged in their 20s.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, one of the men died at the scene. Officers believe they know his identity but await formal identification and confirmation that next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

The second man was taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

An urgent investigation is under way. There have been no arrests at this early stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7352/16Oct. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

Police cordons are in place in Church Lane and additional officers will be deployed to the Leytonstone area. Local people with information or concerns about crime in the area are urged to speak with these officers.