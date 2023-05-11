Thursday, May 11, 2023


An investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Petersfield

Police were called just before 8pm on Tuesday 9 May to an address on Station Road. On attendance, police discovered the body of a woman in her 40s.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

As part of our enquiries, a 25-year-old woman from Bordon has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Crute, the Senior Investigating Officer, said:

“We would be interested to hear from any potential witnesses who might have seen or heard something on Station Road yesterday between the hours of 3pm and 8pm.

“Any information could be useful, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is.

“Please call 101 with reference Op Cleome with any information, CCTV, or dash cam footage.”

Officers will be in the area conducting enquiries, so you may notice an increased policing presence. If you have any concerns please speak to one of our officers.

