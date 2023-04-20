An investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in south-east London

Police were called at 10.33pm on Tuesday, 18 April to reports that a 44-year-old woman had been hit by a van in Atlas Gardens, Charlton.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Despite their efforts, the woman died at the scene a short time later.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed and specially trained family liaison officers will provide them and their family with support.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, the local policing commander for south-east London, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to piece together what happened and they will remain at the scene throughout the day whilst they carry out these enquiries. Local neighbourhood officers will also be in the area to respond to any concerns you may have.”

A post-mortem examination to establish the woman’s cause of death will be take place in due course.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and would like to hear from anyone with information about what happened.

Please call 101 quoting CAD 9939/18Apr or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.