An investigation has been launched into disorder in Wolverhampton on Saturday

On Saturday, an investigation into disorder in Wolverhampton was launched.

At around 4.10 p.m., police were called to Willenhall Road in response to reports of a firearms discharge.

A 23-year-old man self-presented to the hospital shortly after the incident with a leg injury and is still in stable condition.

Officers stopped a car in Birmingham early this morning suspected of being involved in the disorder and arrested two men aged 35 and 25. Both men are still being held by police.

“We understand the concerns about gun crime and run regular operations to disrupt and deter it,” said Wolverhampton Police Inspector James Bird.

We will have officers in the area today to reassure the community, and we will continue to conduct CCTV investigations to determine the full circumstances of what happened.”

If you have any footage or information about this incident, please contact West Midlands Police and reference log 2616 of 21 January.

Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can also be reached anonymously at 0800 555 111.