An Investigation Has Been Launched Into The Deaths Of Two Children In Dagenham
by @uknip247

 

Emergency services were called at around 2pm on Friday, 16 December, to the bodies of two young children found at a residential address in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham.

 

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the location. They found the bodies of a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Their family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course.

A woman was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident. She was arrested after police were called to a disturbance at a residential address near to the scene. A man was also arrested near to the scene in connection with the incident. Both the man and woman remain in police custody.

An investigation has been launched by detectives from the Met’s East Area BCU working alongside colleagues from Specialist Crime. The arrested woman and man were known to both children.

Detective Inspector Sean Treweek of the Met’s East Area BCU said: “This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions, however at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths.

“I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths. They will see additional officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should speak with those officers.”

Cordons remain in place at the location and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the police investigation are asked to call 101, ref CAD 3408/16dec.

