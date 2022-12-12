An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. Surrounding houses were evacuated as a precaution while the incident was dealt with.

Monday, December 12, 2022
by @uknip247

Police were called to Tintern Drive, Whitemoor, Nottingham, at 1.28pm today (Monday 12 December 2022) following reports of a woman’s sudden death in a house fire.

The woman, aged in her 70s, died at the scene.

Inspector Richard Markham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The woman’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious. Formal identification will be carried out in due course and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our deepest condolences are with her family and friends at this difficult time who are being supported by specialist officers.”

Group Manager Chris Clark, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman involved and we send our condolences to them.

“The fire has been extinguished and a fire investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.”

