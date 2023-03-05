Sunday, March 5, 2023
Sunday, March 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

An investigation is currently underway into the cause of a house fire in Bircotes

by uknip247
written by uknip247
An Investigation Is Currently Underway Into The Cause Of A House Fire In Bircotes

The fire broke out just before 8pm on Saturday 4 March at an address in Arundel Walk.

A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated. No one has been injured.

Police and fire officers are currently at the scene and intend to be there for most of the day while an investigation takes place.

They apologise for any inconvenience this might cause residents living in the area.

Officers are asking for any members of the public with any information about the incident or have Dam Cam or CCTV footage to get in touch by ringing 101 quoting incident number 693 of 4 March 2023.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A couple has lost everything after a blaze...

A man who carried out an unprovoked attack...

Officers investigating the murder of Mark Noke, 64,...

Detectives are appealing for information following reports that...

An accelerated misconduct hearing has concluded that a...

A man has been jailed for sex offences...

Police have released an e-fit of a man...

A man will appear in court charged with...

A man has been charged after an investigation by...

A man has been convicted of the manslaughter...