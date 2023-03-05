An investigation is currently underway into the cause of a house fire in Bircotes

The fire broke out just before 8pm on Saturday 4 March at an address in Arundel Walk.

A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated. No one has been injured.

Police and fire officers are currently at the scene and intend to be there for most of the day while an investigation takes place.

They apologise for any inconvenience this might cause residents living in the area.

Officers are asking for any members of the public with any information about the incident or have Dam Cam or CCTV footage to get in touch by ringing 101 quoting incident number 693 of 4 March 2023.