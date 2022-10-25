Police were called by LAS at 12.16am on Tuesday, 25 October to Henley Road, Ilford, following reports of a fight in progress and shots fired.

Armed officers were among those responding.

At the scene officers found three males with gunshot injuries.

One of the victims, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another of the victims died a short time later.

Police believe they know the identity of the victim in his 20s. Work to confirm the identity of the other man is ongoing. Officers are working to inform their next of kin.

The third victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Crime scenes and road closures are in place.

Any witnesses or those with information, video or images that could assist police, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 99/25 Oct.