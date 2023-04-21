Friday, April 21, 2023
An investigation is ongoing following a fatal collision in Havering

Officers were called at 8.31am to New Road at the junction with Wennington Road, Rainham RM13 on Wednesday 19 April.

A car was reported to have been in collision with a lorry and a van.

London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Despite first aid, the female driver of the car – a woman aged in her 50s – was sadly reported dead at the scene.

Police have informed her next of kin. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the lorry was not arrested. He and the driver of a van were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The driver of the lorry continues to assist with police enquiries.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, to make contact. Please call 101 ref CAD 2706/19 Apr.

