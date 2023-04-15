Saturday, April 15, 2023
An investigation is ongoing following a fatal stabbing in Lambeth

by uknip247
Police were called at 5.58pm on Saturday, 15 April to reports of a stabbing in Norwood Road SE27.

Officers responded with LAS and London’s Air Ambulance.

They found a male inside a shop suffering from stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the male believed to be aged 20, died at the scene.

Officers believe they know who the deceased is and are working to inform his next of kin.

There have been no arrests at this early stage.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 5605/15 Apr.

