Police were called to Gisburn Road at 10.48am to reports of a serious collision involving a HGV and a Chrysler car.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the occupants of the car – a man and woman in their 60s – were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

The driver of the HGV was not seriously injured.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation is asked to email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 421 of October 6, 2022.

Alternatively you can email our Serious Collision Unit – sciu@lancashire.police.uk.