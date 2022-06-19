A joint fire service and police investigation is underway following this morning’s house fire in Camblesforth.

Two people died at the scene despite the efforts of firefighters and a local man to save their lives. One man was able to flee the property and is currently receiving medical attention.

There was no damage to neighbouring properties.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue specialist teams responded to the incident to assist with property stabilisation and the investigation process.

We’re asking people to come forward with any information that could help the joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

If you can assist, please call 101, select option 1, and ask to speak with the Force Control Room. You can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 08000 555 111. Please reference NYP-19062022-0081.