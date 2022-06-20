An investigation is underway following this morning’s incident, in which an 11-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were seriously injured by a bladed article.

“I am relieved to say that the 11-year-old boy is now in a stable condition in hospital,” said Senior Investigating Officer DI Steve Menzies of the North Yorkshire Police Major Investigation Team.

The 40-year-old man is still in critical condition and is being monitored by police. Two other children, aged 10 and 13, who were in the house at the time of the incident, are being cared for by relatives and are being assisted by specialist police officers.

“I can assure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the full facts of what happened this morning.”

I’d also like to thank the ambulance crews, paramedic teams, and police officers who arrived quickly and provided emergency care to the injured men.”