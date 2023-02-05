Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 70s at an address on Hardfield Street, Heywood in Rochdale on Sunday 29 January 2023.

An investigation was launched after a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Since then, investigations have revealed that his death may have been suspicious.

A small cordon is still in place at the scene, causing no disruption to the surrounding area.

As of yet, no arrests have been made.

Geoffrey Ives, 75, has been identified; his family requests privacy at this time.

“Our thoughts are with Geoffrey’s family during this difficult time,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector David Moores.

“Since the start of a murder investigation, a team of detectives has been working nonstop to piece together information and evidence.

“Our enquiries have now brought us to a point in the investigation where we are able to appeal to members of the public to ask for more information.

“Officers from the Rochdale district will be providing a visible presence in the coming days for reassurance as we understand that this incident may cause some shock and concern.

“We would like to reassure residents in the area that we will continue to investigate what we believe is an isolated incident with no wider public risk, and we would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience thus far.”

“While officers gather evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to contact police at 101, quoting incident 2696 of 29/1/2023. In an emergency, dial 999.

To receive information, a dedicated Major Incident Public Portal has been established, and you can directly submit images and mobile phone, dash-cam, or doorbell footage here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22S52-PO1

Details can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.