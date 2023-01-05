An Irish National, 28, Has Been Charged After Allegedly Importing About 120 Grams Of Cocaine Internally Concealed, Inside Six Kinder Surprise Capsules.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers selected the man for a baggage examination on Wednesday 28 December 2022, at Melbourne International Airport after he arrived on a flight from the Middle East.

The man’s baggage allegedly returned a positive result for the presence of cocaine.

AFP officers transported the man to Royal Melbourne Hospital for a CT scan. He later excreted six yellow plastic capsules that allegedly contained a total of about 120 grams of cocaine.

Officers charged the man with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug, namely cocaine, contrary to section 307.2 (1) of the Criminal Code (Cth).

The maximum penalty for this offence is 25 years’ imprisonment

The man appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 30 December 2022, and was remanded in custody to appear for a committal mention on 27 March 2023.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Salmon said the arrest highlighted the extreme lengths some people went to in order to allegedly evade detection at the border.

“Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic – there is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs,” D/A/Supt Salmon said.

ABF Acting Superintendent Aviation Travellers, Ian Beasant, said this detection should reinforce to those attempting to bring drugs into Australia that no matter how you conceal illicit substances, you will be caught.