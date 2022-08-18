A 15-year-old boy from the Isle of Wight was charged this morning (Thursday) at the Old Bailey in London with plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack.

As previously reported, the teenager was arrested quietly on Monday, July 11th, on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism. He was detained for questioning for six days before being charged. On the 18th of July, he appeared in Westminster Magistrates Court and was remanded in youth detention.

The unidentified boy is said to support ISIS ideology and had begun planning a terror attack with the Isle of Wight Festival as the target, according to the Magistrates Court hearing. He had researched weapons and even written a farewell letter to his family.

The 15-year-old appeared in court today via video link from the youth detention centre where he is being held. He sat in the room wearing a grey sweatshirt and black trousers and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. Rossano Scamardella QC represented him.

The teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was apprehended thanks to international efforts by the FBI, which alerted Counter Terrorism officers in the UK. When he was apprehended, he had a knife in his bag.

According to prosecutor Serena Gates, the unidentified male is accused of preparing terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

On November 4, a plea and trial preparation hearing will be held at Winchester Crown Court, with a trial date set for April 18, 2023.

He is still in juvenile detention.