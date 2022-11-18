An NHS hospital employee has been convicted of a child sexual offence after travelling to Southampton intending to have sexual activity with a child

Following an investigation by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), Robin Hains, of St Mary’s Close, Lavant, Chichester, pleaded guilty at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court on Monday (14/11), to arranging to commit a sexual act upon a child and three offences relating to indecent images.

The 46-year-old was arrested on 8 March in Shirley, Southampton, having travelled from Bognor Regis, expecting to meet a 13-year-old boy.

He arrived in Southampton but was instead met by police officers from SEROCU and Hampshire Constabulary. He had used a messaging platform that morning and bragged about the abuse to another man.

It was discovered at the time of his arrest that he was working for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in a urology department.

He was charged with the offence on the same day. He was later further charged with making indecent images of children.

At his first appearance at Southampton Crown Court in June this year, Hains pleaded not guilty and a trial was planned for January next year.

At his second crown court appearance in relation to the indecent images, which took place on Monday (14/11), Hains changed his plea to guilty to the child sexual offence, and the indecent images offences.

Detective Constable Colin Haynes, of SEROCU, said: “Thankfully no children were ever in danger during this investigation. Despite this, Hains clearly intended to meet and abuse a child, something he would have known is illegal, until he was stopped by officers as part of a SEROCU investigation, with assistance from Hampshire Constabulary.

“We work in partnership to safeguard children who may be vulnerable or at risk, to ensure those in society who pose the greatest harm to children by committing such offences are investigated and brought before the courts.”

Hains was bailed to appear at Southampton Crown Court where he is due to be sentenced on 13 January.

If you are concerned about your thoughts or behaviour towards children or those of someone else, please seek help and support via the Stop it Now! confidential helpline on 0808 1000 900. Further support is available from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.

If you believe offences have been committed, please report this to your local police force by calling the non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency.