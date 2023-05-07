An off-duty female Chicago police officer was tragically shot and killed in the city’s Avalon Park neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday morning

The incident occurred just after 01:40 when police received reports of shots being fired in the area

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers found the female officer with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she tragically succumbed to her injuries. The identity of the officer has not yet been released by police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and an investigation is currently underway. According to interim CPD Supt. Eric Carter, there is no further information available at this time.