Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING An off-duty Hampshire officer who stopped at a traffic accident and managed to detain an armed man single-handedly has been named a runner up for a Hampshire Police Federation Bravery Award

An off-duty Hampshire officer who stopped at a traffic accident and managed to detain an armed man single-handedly has been named a runner up for a Hampshire Police Federation Bravery Award

by uknip247
IMG

In 27 September last year, PC Jones was driving occurred on the A339 near Kingsclere on her way home from work when she came across a traffic accident, with a crashed vehicle in the road.

She pulled over to assist, as there were no emergency services at the scene.

A member of the public told her that there was a man inside the crashed vehicle. PC Jones went up to the car and checked on the man’s welfare, but the suspect reached for a metal hand tool from his bag.

Thinking quickly, PC Jones grabbed the man and managed to detain him, despite not wearing any PPE or having any police equipment. She continued to keep the man there until marked units arrived to control the scene and arrest the suspect.

The man was disqualified from driving and fined.

PC Jones said: “It was unexpected to come across that scene because I’d just driven round the corner. When you’re in that kind of situation, you don’t really think, you just do. It’s only afterwards that I thought, ‘Oh, should I have done that on my own?’.

“Receiving this is nice, though I didn’t expect it. But it’s good to feel recognised for what you do.”

Hampshire Police Federation Chair Zoë Wakefield said: “Despite being off-duty, PC Jones showed a real commitment to the public that night to detain this armed man until colleagues arrived on the scene.

“I commend her for her courage and quick thinking.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Hearing implants deal could mean worse outcomes for patients

Government urges public to check their photo identification ahead of polls

A serving officer has been charged with outraging public decency

Two arrested following stabbing

Do you recognise this woman?

Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Armed Police called to Penge after reports of a man seen with a gun

A trucker who blocked Colchester’s city centre for hours after becoming stuck should not have even been behind the wheel, it has been revealed

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk in Rotherham

Police are asking for your help to trace wanted Doncaster man, Joshua Soper

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a report of rape in a Liverpool...

The cancelling of a children’s cat-hunting competition in New Zealand has sparked widespread debate and criticism

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.