An off-duty officer detained a man under section 136 of the Mental Health Act after Baby is rushed to hospital from Walthamstow Blaze

One person was taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a top-floor flat in East London this afternoon (November 9). At 11.58 a.m., eight fire engines and 60 firefighters rushed to Gosport Road in Walthamstow to put out the fire.

Fire damaged two flats on the third floor of a four-story building. Another third-floor flat and the building’s roof were destroyed. Before the Brigade arrived, about ten people had left the property.

The London Fire Brigade rescued two people from the building before reporting that no injuries had occurred. However, the London Ambulance Service confirmed that one person was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene.

The fire was declared out at 1.28 p.m., but firefighters remain on the scene. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed that one person was taken to hospital following the fire. According to a spokesperson: “We were called to reports of a fire on Falmouth Way in Walthamstow at 12:06pm today (9 November).

“We dispatched an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team to the scene (HART). We treated one person on the spot before transporting them to the hospital.”

A spokesman for the Met Police said :Police were called at 12:05hrs on Wednesday, 9 November to Falmouth Way E17 following reports of a fire in a residential block Officers responded with LFB.

There were no reports of any injuries. An off-duty officer detained a man under section 136 of the Mental Health Act.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. “