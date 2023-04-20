Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

An off-duty police officer sprang into action when he saw two men acting suspiciously in a gym car park

by uknip247

PC Greg Pick was enjoying a rest day at a gym in West Bridgford on April 15 when he noticed two men peering through car windows.

He was just about to leave the car park when he turned his vehicle around and began to monitor the suspicious pair.

While one of the men appeared to be on look-out, the other decided to take his chance and steal a bike.

But he didn’t realise he was being watched by PC Pick, who had called in the crime to the Force’s control room.

He then began to follow the pair as they left the gym with their new bike.

As they approached Rugby Road, they were stopped by a police community support officer who had been radioed about the incident.

Realising he had been rumbled, the thief immediately dropped the bike and fled the scene.

But he didn’t realise PC Pick was in hot pursuit, abandoning his own vehicle, and carrying out a foot chase behind Asda supermarket.

A 33-year-old was finally detained and arrested on suspicion of bike theft.

The bike was returned to the gym.

PC Pick said: “I was on a day off and had just been to the gym. I was driving out of the car park when I set my eyes on two lads acting suspiciously.

“You are never really off duty in this job and always trust your instincts.

“Someone would have been at the gym that day, having a nice time, only to come out and find their bike had been taken. That does not sit well with me – and that is the reason I joined the Force. To stop this happening to people.

“If someone has got their bike back because of what I did then that is a job well done. I would do the same again and I know most cops would.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Dalby said: “This was a great result and shows how our officers will go above and beyond to help the public. Not only have we stopped someone becoming a victim of crime but it sends out a clear message to those who think they can steal without consequence.”

