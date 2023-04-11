An officer has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police Service following the conclusion of an accelerated misconduct hearing





Christopher Brown, a trainee detective constable attached to the Central North Basic Command Unit, was dismissed without notice on Tuesday, 11 April after the hearing concluded his behaviour had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to ‘discreditable conduct’.



The officer had been sentenced to a 12-month community order at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 9 March after he had pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault at an earlier hearing on 11 January.



On 9 December 2021, police received a report that Brown had sexually assaulted a female colleague at a bar in London whilst he was off-duty. He was interviewed under caution on 21 December 2021 and charged following an investigation on 21 November 2022.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, local policing commander for the Central North Basic Command Unit, said: “Brown’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and his actions undermine the honest majority of our officers who are dedicated to protecting the public.



“It is quite right that he has been swiftly dismissed from the Met following the conclusion of court proceedings.

“We are determined to win back the trust of the communities we serve. We know this isn’t something that will be resolved overnight, but I hope the outcome of this investigation demonstrates that we are heading in the right direction.”



Brown will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.



Christopher Brown, a trainee detective constable attached to the Central North Basic Command Unit, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 9 March where he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 40 hours on a rehabilitation programme, and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £580 in costs.