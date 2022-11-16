An officer has been dismissed without notice following an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing.

PC Mohammad Ghalayini, previously attached to North Area Command Unit, was jailed after stealing £80 from a wallet that had been handed into the police.

He was sentenced to a total of 22 months’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 31 October. He was also ordered to pay £3,000 in costs.

Ghalayini was found guilty of theft and perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 29 September.

The theft was reported by a Met employee who discovered that £80 was missing from a wallet that had been handed in to police.

PC Ghalayini was arrested on 24 March 2021 following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

He was charged on 25 October 2021 and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 18 November 2021. He was convicted as above.

At the hearing, held at the Empress State Building on 16 November, PC Ghalayini’s actions were found to have breached the standards of Discreditable Conduct and Honesty and Integrity. He was dismissed without notice.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who is responsible for policing in North Area which includes Haringey and Enfield, said: “PC Ghalayini, following his imprisonment, has now also been rightly dismissed without notice following his dishonest and deceitful actions.

“It is really important that people have more trust in us, but actions like this understandably undermine confidence in the police. Across the Met we are working to clear out those who corrupt us and let down the public.”