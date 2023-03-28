An officer has been dismissed without notice for Gross Misconduct following his conviction for harassment

PC Kye Cole, based on the West Area Command Unit, appeared on bail at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 December where he was convicted of a charge of harassment without violence following a trial.

In addition to the community order, PC Cole was ordered to undergo alcohol rehabilitation treatment for three months, carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work, pay £2,500 in compensation to the victim, court costs of £775 and a surcharge of £95.

The court heard PC Cole made a number of phone calls and sent a series of messages to a woman who was known to him between 7 and 27 April 2022.

At an accelerated misconduct hearing held at Palestra House on Monday, 27 March, PC Cole was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct and was dismissed without notice.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing in West Area, said: “Police officers need to demonstrate the highest standards of behaviour, on and off duty, and PC Cole’s actions fell way below this.

“I am extremely disappointed that one of my officers has acted in a way that has caused distress to a woman.”

Former PC Cole will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.