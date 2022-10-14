Former PC Owura Kodua-Adyekum, based at Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection, was subject to a random urine drugs test in June 2022. The sample tested positive for cocaine.

A misconduct hearing was held on Wednesday, 12 October for former PC Kodua-Adyekum to answer allegations his conduct amounted to a breach of standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and fitness for duty.

The panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, found the allegations proven at the level of gross misconduct.

Former PC Kodua-Adyekum, who had been suspended from duty, resigned from the Met last month.

Chief Superintendent Jim Read, Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection, said: “The public have an expectation police officers will act in a professional manner at all times and PC Kodua-Adyekum very much failed to do so by taking an illegal substance. This is a very serious matter for which he would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.”

Former PC Kodua-Adyekum will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.