Following criminal damage to a historic monument at Roche Abbey earlier this month, police in Rotherham are seeking for information.

According to Police reports, criminal damage was done to the lawn in front of the monument between the hours of the 3rd and 4th of June.

More information is provided by PC Nathan Winder of the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team. The Ancient Monument and Archaeological Area Act of 1979 applies to any acts of criminal destruction or disruption at Roche Abbey because it is a protected monument, and violators will be prosecuted.

“We think that someone was using a metal detector in the area at night, which is also against the law, before the ground was dug up.

“We are requesting that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have noticed something strange contact us and help us with our inquiries.”

If you can, please contact us via live chat online or by calling 101 and referencing case number 14/105409/22.