An online sex offender has been sentenced to three years after being caught by detectives from the Cyber and Digital Crime unit

Work by the constabulary’s Cyber and Digital Crime Unit led to Alan Nicholson, 53, of Main Street, Harrington, being arrested, charged and brought before a court.

Nicholson was found guilty at an earlier hearing for two offences of attempting to facilitate sexual activity with a child following a trial at Carlisle Crown Court.

He has also been added to the Sex Offender Register for life and received a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

His offending included asking a woman for naked pictures of a child and telling the woman to sexually assault the child.

He becomes the latest offender to be caught by officers at Cumbria Constabulary’s Cyber and Digital Crime Unit.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant James Bailey said: “Our specialist officers work hard behind the scenes all year round to deter offending, catch criminals and safeguard victims.

“We will not tolerate those carrying out such crimes and will continue to do what we can to target those offending in this way and bring them to justice.”