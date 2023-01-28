An organised crime gang in Southampton that sold cannabis and Class A drugs has been dismantled as part of a large-scale police operation which has seen Police help change the law around antique gun sales

The group’s ringleader Stanley Woods, 21 and 17 other members were

sentenced between June 2022 and January 2023 at Southampton Crown Court for

their part in the conspiracy, which took place from April 2019 to December

2020.

18 members of the gang received a combined 33 years and eight months in

prison.

The police investigation began in April 2019 and was led by Hampshire and

Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

They worked with the Border Force and other agencies to seize cannabis

which was being smuggled into the country using various postal companies

and then being sold in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Dorset.

In total, officers seized:

– More than 58kilos of cannabis worth in excess of £500,000

– More than £38,000 in cash and over £50,000 in cryptocurrency

– Five antique firearms and numerous knives, crossbows, machetes and

other weapons

Between April 2019 and November 2020, Woods (pictured) was importing the

drugs from Europe, Canada and the US having them sent to his address and

those of his associates, including his partner Jade Stubbs and her brother

Luke.

Those drugs, primarily cannabis but also MDMA and cocaine, were distributed

using various runners and the proceeds were then converted into Bitcoin in

an attempt to conceal the proceeds.

On 28 October 2019, officers carried out a search warrant at Woods’ home

address in Imperial Avenue, Southampton, and seized his mobile phone. His

message history revealed his associates and the scale of the drugs supply

network: the first pieces of the puzzle which officers were able to build

on through further stop searches and other interventions of the individuals

linked to Woods.

The police activity included the arrests of Daniel Sivyour on 8 April, 2020

and Tyler Williams and Zak Blake on 27 June, 2020 in Southampton.

Sivyour was stopped in a vehicle outside East Cowes and a large amount of

cannabis was found inside. This led officers to search one of Sivyour’s

properties in Springford Crescent, Southampton and they found a small

cannabis farm inside. Messages on his phone revealed he had also been

dealing cocaine.

Williams and Blake were in a vehicle that failed to stop for officers in

The Avenue, Southampton, which led to a short police pursuit that ended

with tactical contact. Cannabis, weighing scales, a mobile phone and £5,410

were seized at the time. A note with scientific analysis of the cannabis

was also found which was identical to documents intercepted from other

imported packages meant for Woods’ gang.

On November 17, 2021, police executed a series of search warrants resulting

in the arrest of Stanley Woods and other gang members. Woods was then

charged and remanded into custody.

With the vast majority pleading guilty to their crimes, Woods and his 17

associates were sentenced between June 2022 and Thursday, 26 January 2023,

when Blake and Williams appeared before the judge.

*A timeline of the police investigation*

*Changing the law on antique firearms*

During the investigation, officers discovered that Woods was exploiting a

legal loophole to purchase antique guns that did not require a licence to

own. He was then modifying them into working firearms with parts he legally

purchased online.

Woods supplied firearms and drugs to his ‘employees’ and enticed children

as young as 15 into his business who he armed with guns, crossbows and

knives to protect the drugs sales empire he had built.

As soon as officers saw the loophole, they had to do something about it.

They highlighted the case to the National Ballistics Intelligence Service

who then used it as part of their submission to the Government which led to

a change in the law. As a result, from 22 September 2021, it became illegal

for members of the public to own a variety of antique guns without a

licence.

Several of these modified weapons were seized by officers in linked

investigations and have now been destroyed.

When passing sentence, *His Honour Judge Rowland said* Woods was ‘fairly

and squarely at the top’ of the operation and praised DC Swift from the

Serious and Organised Crime Unit, who led the investigation, and his

colleagues.

He said:* “DC Swift and his team are to be commended for the painstaking

work they undertook to apprehend these defendants and reveal the extent of

the offending; over a million lines of data were examined.*

*“Little need be said about the misery caused by the supply of illegal

drugs. This activity generates further crime with the interaction between

criminal gangs.”*

*DC Swift said:* *“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our officers,

we have cut out an entire organised crime gang which was the root cause of

so much drug related harm and serious violence in Southampton.*

*“Woods was once the kingpin of the operation and now he and his associates

are behind bars, the city is a much safer place and their gang has been

dismantled.*

*“This investigation has not only recovered a large amount of cannabis, it

also recovered the monetary gains that Woods’ tried to hide in crypto

currency.*

*“However, this case is about so much more than cannabis and cash – it is

about tackling the violence and exploitation of vulnerable people that goes

hand in hand with organised crime. This investigation has identified and

removed children and vulnerable people from the drugs trade.*

* “We also exposed a loophole in the sale of firearms which we believe

coincided with a spike in serious incidents involving guns in Southampton

in 2020.*

*“The change in the law means that never again will criminal organisations

be able to poison our communities with lethal weapons in the same way.”*

*Deputy Director of the Air Cargo Command at Border Force, Sam Bullimore

said: “Bringing down this criminal gang is the result of hard work and

dedication from Border Force and the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, and

is another key triumph in our work to secure the UK’s borders and prosecute

those who seek to smuggle illegal drugs into the UK.*

*“Stopping drugs entering the UK is a core part of the government’s 10 year

drug strategy to cut crime and save lives, and all those involved in this

case can be proud of their outstanding efforts in preventing these illegal

drugs from reaching our communities and destroying lives.”*

Anyone with information about drug-related harm or weapons in their

neighbourhood can contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101,

report online or call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on

their website.

The individual sentences received were as follows:

– Stanley Woods, 21, currently residing in HMP Winchester, pleaded

guilty to conspiracy to import/ supply cannabis, being concerned in the

supply of cocaine and two counts of possession of prohibited articles –

namely mobile phones – in prison. He was given a six year and eight month

prison sentence. At a separate hearing, the court determined Woods profited

by £774,655 through his criminal dealings. He was ordered to pay the courts

£13,401 by 23 March or his sentence will be extended, and to pay back the

£774,655 throughout his life.

– Alfie Davies, 19, of Primrose Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of a Class

A drug. He was given a two year suspended prison sentence.

– Andrew Stoner, 22, of Eastbourne Avenue, Southampton, pleaded guilty

to conspiracy to supply cannabis. He was handed a 16-month suspended prison

sentence.

– Zak Blake, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to

supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. He was

sentenced to 18 months in prison.

– Daniel Burnet, 25, of The Close, Hedge End, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to import/ supply cannabis. He was sentenced to two years in

prison.

– Kyle Hall, 28, of Anson Drive, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of a Class

A drug. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

– Nathan Hayes, 29, of Monks Way, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of a Class

A drug. He was sentenced to two years, nine months in prison.

– Lloyd White, 34, of Denzil Avenue, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of a Class

A drug. He was sentenced to two years, nine months in prison.

– Jade Stubbs, 22, of Outer Circle, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to import/ supply cannabis. She was sentenced to nine months in

prison.

– Robert Southwell, 35, of Avenue Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to import cannabis. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

– Tracy Cornock, 37, of Witts Hill, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis. She was given an 18-month community order.

– Nathan Burton, 27, of Witts Hill, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis. He was sentenced to two months in prison,

suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete 120 hours of community

service.

– Eduardo Nunes, 22, of Coxford Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply

of MDMA. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

– Tyler Williams, 22, of Priory Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of Class A

drugs and dangerous driving. He was sentenced to two years in prison and

was disqualified from driving for two years, which he has been serving

while awaiting sentencing and will complete once he is released.

– Daniel Sivyour, 44, of High Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to import / supply cannabis, cultivation of cannabis and being

concerned in the supply of cocaine. He was sentenced to six years and six

months in prison.

– Stacey Burton, 34, of Alexandra Road, Bournemouth, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of a Class

A drug. She was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

– Marios Petrou, 18, of Dunbar Close, Southampton, pleaded guilty to

conspiracy to supply cannabis and was sentenced to 150 hours of community

service.

– Luke Stubbs, 19, of Avenue Road, Southampton, was found guilty of

conspiracy to import/ supply cannabis by a jury following a trial at

Southampton Crown Court in May 2022. He was given a two-year suspended

prison sentence.