A Metropolitan Police officer is facing rape and assault charges

PC Jorden Brown of the Central East Command Unit has been charged with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences occurred between November 2018 and February 2019 while he was off duty and all involve the same victim.

The crimes were reported to police in October 2019, according to Scotland Yard.

“PC Brown has been suspended, and criminal proceedings will now follow,” said Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland of the Central East Command Unit.

“While I recognise the unavoidable strength of public sentiment, it is critical that nothing is said that jeopardises those proceedings.”

On Friday, January 6, he is scheduled to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court after being charged by post.