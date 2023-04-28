Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

An outbreak of the MRSA "superbug" has been identified at Queens Hospital in Romford

by uknip247

An outbreak of the MRSA “superbug” has been identified at Queens Hospital.

A large number of patients were discovered to have the bacterium on their skin.

The issue was discovered during normal tests, according to the hospital.
Public Health England has been notified.

The outbreak was discovered when a “higher incidence of positive colonisation” of the bug was discovered during normal surveillance in the previous month.

What exactly is MRSA?

According to the trust, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, is “a common germ/bug (bacteria) that three out of ten of us naturally carry.”

It is resistant to a number of antibiotics.

“All patients are screened for this when admitted to our hospitals. If they have MRSA, they are isolated from others to prevent the risk of transmission, and staff caring for them protect themselves by wearing PPE the source as revealed.

We have reached out to the Queen Hospital for a statement on the number of people who have been affected.

