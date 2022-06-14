Manchester airport has apologised to passengers after they were left stranded because of a technical fault. Hundreds of holidaymakers had their trips cancelled or delayed following a “technical issue” at the airport’s check-in desks last Monday morning. With travel back in full swing, it looks like many people are worried about travelling, read our guide to find out if it will be safe to travel this year.

Long queues and hours of waiting

Travellers reported long queues at check-in and bag drop while others said they were unable to access the self-service bag drop terminals. Manchester Airport said it was working with partners to get passengers on their way as soon as possible but did not say what caused the fault.

Queues were not only seen within the terminal buildings at security and check-in but even outside. It was reported that cars were queueing up outside the car parks and terminal buildings, waiting for passengers and dropping them off. Some long-stay car parks even had issues with queues outside the parking lots.

Passengers received no compensation

With many passengers left stranded and stranded passengers looking for answers, the airport’s social media accounts were flooded with messages from disappointed and frustrated customers.

One Twitter user said: “How do you expect to be trusted by your customers when you can’t even communicate well?” Another added: “It’s been a big joke”. Others complained about the lack of communication from the staff at the airport, calling out those working at check-in desks for not telling them anything about what was happening

Another passenger, who gave his name as Tim, tweeted: “I’ve been stuck in a queue for over two hours with no water.” He said he was only offered a free bottle of water when he finally boarded his flight. Many passengers complained that they did not receive any compensation or extra comforts while they waited with no information. Many said it would have been good to have at least been offered free meal tokens or food whilst they waited.

Airport apology

Customers were told to check their flight status on the official airport website before they set off for the airport after it was revealed that there had been a problem with the system in Manchester Airport’s control tower. The airport told customers to keep an eye on their flight status as they worked to resolve the issue.

The airport apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working with its partners to get passengers on their way as quickly as possible. A spokeswoman at Manchester airport apologised for the disrupted flights and delays due to the technical issue and was quoted saying, “We are working hard alongside our partners to ensure these passengers will be able to get away for the bank holiday weekend.”

Were bank holiday-makers affected?

Although many were left holiday-less last Monday, it looks like the majority of holiday-makers looking to make the most of the extra bank holiday for the Platinum Jubilee managed to make it to their destinations. A lot of passengers were warned about the long queuing times and the cancelled flights, so many turned up as early as possible to ensure they would make it on holiday. Many passengers were told by airlines and the airport staff themselves to show up 3-4 hours early for flights.

With all that waiting time, luckily, Manchester airport has many shops to browse around and plenty of restaurants and bars to wait in. Now that travel is back and everyone is trying to make the most of this summer it’s best to be prepared for long queues and have something to keep you occupied whilst you are sitting waiting. Popular activities include browsing the bookshop, grabbing a pint at the airport pub, or why not leave the airport and explore the nearby area? You can always check out the town centre for some shopping or even the local casino to kill a few hours. If you don’t have time to leave the airport you can always try your luck at your favourite online casino games straight from your mobile phone. Choose from a variety of casinos and pay as you play with a card or PayPal if you don’t have any cash or the local currency at hand. PayPal casinos UK are becoming increasingly popular as it is more secure and faster to withdraw and deposit your money, so you can rest assured that you can still have lots of fun enjoying your favourite games online, whether you’re waiting for your flight in the UK or if you did finally make it to your holiday destination abroad.