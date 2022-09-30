Police were called at around 5.30pm on Friday, 30 September, to a disturbance in the area of Tottenham High Road, N17.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. They found a male, believed to be aged in his late teens, suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later.

Enquiries are ongoing to ensure that the victim’s family have been informed. They will be supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

An urgent investigation has been launched. There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101, ref 5327/30sep.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.